Tribute to a Tarpa Maestro: Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda Honored

Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a 92-year-old Warli tribal artist from Palghar, was felicitated for his contribution to tribal music with the tarpa. The Padma Shri awardee's work has uplifted the cultural prestige of Maharashtra. A monthly government honorarium supports senior artists like Dhinda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:54 IST
Renowned Tarpa wind instrument player and Padma Shri awardee Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda was honored on Wednesday by the Palghar Zilla Parishad. As a 92-year-old Warli tribal artist, Dhinda's contributions have significantly influenced Maharashtra's folk music culture for over seven decades.

The felicitation celebrates not only Dhinda's personal achievements but also enhances the cultural prestige of Palghar district and Maharashtra's rich folk art traditions. His expertise in playing the tarpa, a traditional tribal instrument, has been pivotal in preserving tribal music heritage.

According to Chief Executive Officer Manoj Ranade, the government's initiative of providing a monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000 to senior writers and artists, including Dhinda, has been instrumental in supporting their financial needs, allowing them to focus on their artistic pursuits.

