Uttarakhand Governor Champions Hindi Journalism's Role in Nation-Building

Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh has called on journalists to embrace their duties towards public interest and national development, underscoring the critical role of journalism in making India a global leader by 2047. His remarks were made during a program on 'The Role of Hindi Journalism in Nation Building after Independence,' organized by the Haridwar Press Club to celebrate 200 years of Hindi journalism.

Governor Singh emphasized the duty of journalists to promote nation-building through positive messaging and the importance of questioning authority with integrity and values. Highlighting Hindi journalism's significant contribution to India's independence and growth, he stressed its central role in preserving democratic ideals and social harmony.

Senior journalist Nirmal Pathak from 'PTI-Bhasha' supported the governor's view, noting the enduring impact of post-independence journalism. Pathak urged adherence to journalistic values amidst changing times, acknowledging Hindi journalism's significant journey and its influence on societal progress and governance throughout the years.

