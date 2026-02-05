Left Menu

Uttarakhand Governor Champions Hindi Journalism's Role in Nation-Building

Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh encourages journalists to embrace their roles in promoting public interest and nation-building, emphasizing the historical and ongoing significance of Hindi journalism. He highlights its vital contributions to India's independence and democracy, while urging a continued adherence to core journalistic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 05-02-2026 00:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 00:38 IST
Uttarakhand Governor Champions Hindi Journalism's Role in Nation-Building
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh has called on journalists to embrace their duties towards public interest and national development, underscoring the critical role of journalism in making India a global leader by 2047. His remarks were made during a program on 'The Role of Hindi Journalism in Nation Building after Independence,' organized by the Haridwar Press Club to celebrate 200 years of Hindi journalism.

Governor Singh emphasized the duty of journalists to promote nation-building through positive messaging and the importance of questioning authority with integrity and values. Highlighting Hindi journalism's significant contribution to India's independence and growth, he stressed its central role in preserving democratic ideals and social harmony.

Senior journalist Nirmal Pathak from 'PTI-Bhasha' supported the governor's view, noting the enduring impact of post-independence journalism. Pathak urged adherence to journalistic values amidst changing times, acknowledging Hindi journalism's significant journey and its influence on societal progress and governance throughout the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's 2026 Green Action Plan: Transforming Urban Forests with Massive Plantation Drive

Delhi's 2026 Green Action Plan: Transforming Urban Forests with Massive Plan...

 India
2
Dollar Surges Amid Market Volatility and Central Bank Decisions

Dollar Surges Amid Market Volatility and Central Bank Decisions

 Global
3
Security Alert: The Hidden Risks of OpenClaw Deployment

Security Alert: The Hidden Risks of OpenClaw Deployment

 China
4
Horse Powertrain Accelerates India's Clean Mobility Journey

Horse Powertrain Accelerates India's Clean Mobility Journey

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026