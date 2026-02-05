Left Menu

Smooth Ticket Booking Enhances Surajkund Craft Fair Experience

The 39th Surajkund Craft Fair simplifies ticket booking through DMRC's Saarthi app, enabling visitors to book online. Haryana Tourism Director, Parth Gupta, oversees improvements in cleanliness, security, and facilities, ensuring visitor convenience. The fair, highlighting Indian and global art, attracts cultural performances from artists worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 05-02-2026 01:23 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 01:23 IST
The Surajkund International Atmanirbhar Craft Fair has ushered in a new era of convenience by adopting the DMRC's Saarthi app as its official ticket booking platform. Visitors can book tickets online via a QR code, eliminating the hassle of queueing at ticket counters.

Haryana Tourism Director Parth Gupta recently visited the fair to evaluate the facilities and interact with vendors. He emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness and security, and ensuring efficient traffic, parking, and water supply arrangements.

The Surajkund Fair, a vital cultural showcase, continues to captivate audiences with diverse performances. A recent highlight was a cultural evening featuring playback singer Tarannum Malik Jain, who received an overwhelmingly positive reception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

