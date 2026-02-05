Left Menu

Lights, Camera, Horror: Wench Film Festival Returns with a Spook-tacular Line-Up

The Wench Film Festival, known for horror, sci-fi, and fantasy, returns this month in Kolkata and Mumbai, highlighting women directors. It debuts Ritesh Gupta's 'The Red Mask' and features a Kashmiri folklore film by Sapna Moti Bhavnani. The festival also partners globally for film distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:42 IST
Lights, Camera, Horror: Wench Film Festival Returns with a Spook-tacular Line-Up
  • Country:
  • India

The Wench Film Festival is set for a grand return with its sixth edition, promising an exciting lineup of 54 films with 33 helmed by women directors. Scheduled across Kolkata and Mumbai, this year's festival includes collaborations with major institutions like the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute and the National Film Development Corporation of India.

This edition proudly premieres Ritesh Gupta's 'The Red Mask' in India and closes with the Fantasia-winning film 'Mother of Flies.' The screenings will be categorized as Blood Thirsty, Dwarves, and Elves, while the festival also hosts the Asia premiere of Sapna Moti Bhavnani's short film 'Landfills of Desire,' set in Kashmir.

Notably, the festival embraces the theme of 'The Hospital,' reflecting resilience and the body's limits. Collaborations with global genre festivals and initiatives to extend the life of films post-festival highlight its importance in the indie cinema ecosystem. Partnerships with French cultural entities further enrich its international cultural exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revamping India's Coaching Ecosystem: A New Era of Accreditation and Governance

Revamping India's Coaching Ecosystem: A New Era of Accreditation and Governa...

 India
2
High Stakes Diplomacy: Paving the Path to Peace in Ukraine

High Stakes Diplomacy: Paving the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Ukraine
3
Concrete Milestone: Paks 2 Nuclear Plant Construction Begins

Concrete Milestone: Paks 2 Nuclear Plant Construction Begins

 Hungary
4
Mystery Attack on Udaipur-Ajmer Express: Passenger Injured

Mystery Attack on Udaipur-Ajmer Express: Passenger Injured

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026