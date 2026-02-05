Lights, Camera, Horror: Wench Film Festival Returns with a Spook-tacular Line-Up

The Wench Film Festival is set for a grand return with its sixth edition, promising an exciting lineup of 54 films with 33 helmed by women directors. Scheduled across Kolkata and Mumbai, this year's festival includes collaborations with major institutions like the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute and the National Film Development Corporation of India.

This edition proudly premieres Ritesh Gupta's 'The Red Mask' in India and closes with the Fantasia-winning film 'Mother of Flies.' The screenings will be categorized as Blood Thirsty, Dwarves, and Elves, while the festival also hosts the Asia premiere of Sapna Moti Bhavnani's short film 'Landfills of Desire,' set in Kashmir.

Notably, the festival embraces the theme of 'The Hospital,' reflecting resilience and the body's limits. Collaborations with global genre festivals and initiatives to extend the life of films post-festival highlight its importance in the indie cinema ecosystem. Partnerships with French cultural entities further enrich its international cultural exchange.

