Maharashtra's Forests at Crossroads: To Serve or Preserve?

Maharashtra minister Ashish Jaiswal has made a case for permitting non-vegetarian food in rest houses within reserved forests, sanctuaries, and tiger reserves. He argues that the current ban drives tourists to private hotels, denting forest revenue.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator Rishikesh Ranjan has requested feedback from regional forest offices on this issue. However, some officials have voiced their concern that allowing non-vegetarian food would compromise wildlife conservation efforts in ecologically sensitive zones.

Jaiswal, conversing with the press, emphasized aligning Maharashtra's policies with those of other states to prevent economic losses. The proposal has triggered discussions with state forest minister Ganesh Naik, but an agreement remains elusive as officials deliberate the ramifications.

