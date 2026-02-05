Left Menu

Maharashtra's Forests at Crossroads: To Serve or Preserve?

Maharashtra minister Ashish Jaiswal advocates lifting the non-vegetarian food ban in forest rest houses, citing financial losses from tourists choosing private hotels. Despite opposition from forest officials concerned about ecological impact, no consensus has been reached. Discussions with the state forest minister continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:08 IST
Maharashtra minister Ashish Jaiswal has made a case for permitting non-vegetarian food in rest houses within reserved forests, sanctuaries, and tiger reserves. He argues that the current ban drives tourists to private hotels, denting forest revenue.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator Rishikesh Ranjan has requested feedback from regional forest offices on this issue. However, some officials have voiced their concern that allowing non-vegetarian food would compromise wildlife conservation efforts in ecologically sensitive zones.

Jaiswal, conversing with the press, emphasized aligning Maharashtra's policies with those of other states to prevent economic losses. The proposal has triggered discussions with state forest minister Ganesh Naik, but an agreement remains elusive as officials deliberate the ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

