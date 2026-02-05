Left Menu

Sing, Dance, and Lead: Unveiling Leadership Lessons from Srila Prabhupada

The book 'Sing, Dance and Lead' by historian Hindol Sengupta explores the leadership model of A C Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, founder of ISKCON. It examines how faith, discipline, and service shaped his global movement. The launch at IIT Delhi highlighted the enduring impact of Prabhupada's organizational genius.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:25 IST
At the prestigious IIT Delhi, a new book shedding light on the leadership acumen of A C Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, ISKCON's founder, was unveiled on Thursday. Titled 'Sing, Dance and Lead', the work is penned by noted historian Hindol Sengupta.

The narrative intricately explores how Prabhupada's fusion of faith, discipline, and service became bedrocks of a global spiritual movement, commonly known as the Hare Krishna movement. Sengupta emphasized the untapped reservoir of Indian leadership models, highlighting Prabhupada as an 'organizational genius'.

The launch saw participation from notable economists and thinkers, including members of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council. Discussions emphasized the applicability of Prabhupada's philosophy in contemporary leadership across various fields, advocating for leadership driven by compassion and service over mere authority.

