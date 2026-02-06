FIR Lodged Against 'Ghooskhor Pandat' for Stirring Controversy
Lucknow Police files FIR against 'Ghooskhor Pandat' creators over allegations of harming religious sentiments and disturbing public peace. Authorities report anger from Brahmin community, initiating a zero-tolerance policy amid legal challenges in Delhi, seeking to halt the release due to alleged defamation and communal offense.
In Lucknow, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the creators of the web series 'Ghooskhor Pandat' for allegedly harming religious and caste sentiments, threatening public harmony. The action aligns with directions for strict measures against content disturbing social peace, officials confirmed.
The FIR was lodged at the Hazratganj Police Station after Inspector Vikram Singh of Kotwali Hazratganj took note of complaints about the series, reportedly available on social media and an OTT platform. Police stated that the title seems deliberately framed to defame the Brahmin community by linking the term 'Pandat' with corruption.
Authorities noted widespread anger among Brahmins and social organizations, warning of protests that could disrupt law and order. Legal proceedings are ongoing, with police ensuring a zero-tolerance approach to any acts disturbing public peace.
