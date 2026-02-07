U.S. Tariff Reduction Revives Hope Among Sambhal's Handicraft Exporters
U.S. import tariff cuts from 50% to 18% have invigorated handicraft traders in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, with renewed optimism for increased exports. The tariff adjustment is seen as a revival catalyst, alleviating financial pressures and prompting hopes for growth in global demand for Sambhal’s artisanal products.
In a significant development, the United States has dramatically reduced import tariffs on Indian handicraft goods from 50% to 18%, sparking relief and optimism among traders in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. This move is expected to boost exports and global demand for the town's unique artisanal offerings, many of which were previously hindered by high tariffs.
Sambhal's handicraft industry, renowned for its horn-based products, faced tough times due to earlier steep tariffs that resulted in order freezes and strained international relations. With the new tariff rates, traders anticipate a resurgence in global trade connections. Handicraft trader Mehndi Hasan expressed renewed confidence, foreseeing a rise in orders and business as financial burdens ease.
Other exporters, like Sohail Parvez, view the tariff reduction as an avenue for clearing backlogged orders, boosting market health. This change aligns with an interim trade agreement between India and the U.S., paving the way for broader bilateral negotiations. The U.S. will reciprocally apply an 18% tariff on various Indian goods, while India will reduce tariffs on American products. This agreement is expected to enhance market accessibility and job creation in India.
