Austin Butler to Portray Lance Armstrong in New Biopic
Actor Austin Butler is set to play disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong in a new film directed by Edward Berger. The movie will explore Armstrong's rise in cycling and his fall due to a doping scandal. This film has generated significant interest from major studios and streaming platforms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-02-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 16:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
Austin Butler is stepping into the shoes of disgraced cycling legend Lance Armstrong in a forthcoming film directed by Edward Berger, renowned for his work on 'All Quiet on the Western Front'.
This cinematic endeavor has already created a buzz in the industry, inciting a bidding war among major studios and streaming platforms.
The screenplay will delve into Armstrong's journey through the peaks of cycling glory and the lows of public disgrace following his doping scandal.
(With inputs from agencies.)