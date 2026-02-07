Austin Butler to Portray Lance Armstrong in New Biopic

Austin Butler is stepping into the shoes of disgraced cycling legend Lance Armstrong in a forthcoming film directed by Edward Berger, renowned for his work on 'All Quiet on the Western Front'.

This cinematic endeavor has already created a buzz in the industry, inciting a bidding war among major studios and streaming platforms.

The screenplay will delve into Armstrong's journey through the peaks of cycling glory and the lows of public disgrace following his doping scandal.

