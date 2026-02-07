Reviving Ancient Traditions: The Key to Modern Environmental Challenges

Sunita Narain, a distinguished environmentalist, advocates for the revival of ancient Indian traditions like water harvesting and food diversity to address current environmental issues. Speaking at the IHC Samanvay at the India Habitat Centre, Narain emphasized the need to redefine development by drawing from India's ecological past.

Narain criticized the superficial celebration of traditions through rituals, such as religious dips in polluted rivers and excessive fireworks during festivals. She called for a rational approach, stressing that genuine culture evolves from principles of humanity and rationality.

Highlighting historical water management practices, Narain noted how colonial influences disrupted localized systems, leading to environmental degradation. She urged the return to cooperative, community-driven traditions to ensure sustainable water management and environmental stewardship.