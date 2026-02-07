Left Menu

Rohtak Royals: Champions of Kabaddi's Inaugural Triumph

Rohtak Royals clinched the inaugural Kabaddi Champions League title in a thrilling 32-30 win over Bhiwani Bulls. Emotions soared at the Sports University of Haryana, with strategic plays and resilient performances marking the final. The event has established the KCL as a burgeoning platform for kabaddi expertise.

Updated: 07-02-2026 21:31 IST
Rohtak Royals: Champions of Kabaddi's Inaugural Triumph
Rohtak Royals crowned first-ever Kabaddi Champions League winners. (Photo: KCL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports University of Haryana was a cauldron of emotions as the Rohtak Royals narrowly edged past the Bhiwani Bulls, claiming the first-ever Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) title with a 32-30 victory. As per an official release, the final match was a nail-biter, showcasing the league's role in promoting both elite and grassroots-level kabaddi.

The enthralling contest began with Devank Dalal scoring a bonus point for Bhiwani. However, Rohtak's Vijay Malik and Rakesh Singh spearheaded their team's strong response, with strategic raids leading to an early 9-3 advantage. Although Bhiwani, spurred by Devank and Sourav, posed a formidable comeback, Rohtak ended the first half with a 20-16 lead.

The second half unfolded like a chess game, with a tactical battle between the sides. Parvesh Malik's High-5 briefly put Bhiwani in the lead. Yet, the Royals maintained composure, thanks to Rakesh Singh's key raids and Sandeep Narwal's crucial tackles in closing seconds, sealing a hard-fought victory for Rohtak.

Reflecting on the win, Vijay Malik expressed delight, acknowledging the tight contest but crediting their focus for holding their nerve. Surender Nada, the Royals' head coach, emphasized their defensive strategy as pivotal, particularly in neutralizing Bhiwani's star raider, Devank Dalal.

The inaugural KCL set a high benchmark, embodying intensity and competitive spirit while underscoring Haryana's deep-seated passion for kabaddi. The successful finale paves the way for an even brighter future for the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

