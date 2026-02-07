Tragic Incidents Strike Surajkund Fair: Swing Collapse Claims Life

An on-duty police officer tragically lost his life, and nearly a dozen attendees sustained injuries when a swing dramatically collapsed at the Surajkund fair on Saturday.

The incident unfolded around 6 PM, just an hour after a previous gate collapse at the fairgrounds injured two individuals, one of whom was a child.

Authorities, including District Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha and MD Tourism Parth Gupta, responded promptly, initiating rescue efforts and arranging immediate medical attention for the injured.