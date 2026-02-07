Left Menu

Tragic Incidents Strike Surajkund Fair: Swing Collapse Claims Life

A tragic incident at Surajkund fair resulted in the death of an on-duty police officer and injuries to nearly a dozen others when a swing collapsed. Another mishap occurred just an hour prior with a gate collapse that injured two people, including a child. Rescue operations were swiftly conducted.

Faridabad | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An on-duty police officer tragically lost his life, and nearly a dozen attendees sustained injuries when a swing dramatically collapsed at the Surajkund fair on Saturday.

The incident unfolded around 6 PM, just an hour after a previous gate collapse at the fairgrounds injured two individuals, one of whom was a child.

Authorities, including District Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha and MD Tourism Parth Gupta, responded promptly, initiating rescue efforts and arranging immediate medical attention for the injured.

