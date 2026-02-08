From India's Cricket Glory to UAE's Rising Hope: Lalchand Rajput's New T20 Challenge
Nearly two decades after leading India to the first T20 World Cup title, Lalchand Rajput now coaches the UAE national team aiming for success in the 2026 tournament. Facing challenges of associate-level cricket, Rajput focuses on mental fortitude and incremental performance improvements, instilling a hard-working ethos.
Nearly two decades after leading India to victory in the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup, coach Lalchand Rajput has returned to the global stage. However, the landscape has evolved. Currently guiding the United Arab Emirates national team, Rajput faces the distinct challenges of associate-level cricket.
Under his stewardship, the UAE is preparing for its third appearance in the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in 2026. The team, drawn into a challenging group with cricket powerhouses South Africa, New Zealand, and Afghanistan, aims to defy the odds and earn respect on the field.
The transition from India's cricket scene to the UAE presents unique hurdles, particularly in terms of exposure and high-stakes match practice. Rajput embraces an incremental approach, prioritizing small performance gains and fostering a hard-working ethic, as he prepares his squad for their opening match against New Zealand in Chennai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
