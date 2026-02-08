India-Malaysia Business Ties Strengthened: PM Modi Engages with Industry Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met with four leading Malaysian industry figures, underscoring the robust India-Malaysia economic relationship. Modi praised Malaysian firms for their interest in India's growth story, discussing business collaboration opportunities.

Among the leaders were PETRONAS CEO Tengku Muhammad Taufik, Berjaya Corporation's Founder Vincent Tan Chee Yioun, Khazanah Nasional's Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir, and Phison Electronics' Pua Khein Seng. Discussions covered strengthening energy ties, exploring green energy, and tapping into India's tech sector.

Modi highlighted India's business reforms, inviting greater Malaysian investment in areas like renewable energy and digital technology. The meeting coincided with the 10th India-Malaysia CEO Forum, further bolstering bilateral trade and investment prospects.

