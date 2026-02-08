Left Menu

Gunmen Strike in Kaduna: Priest Abducted, Community in Grief

In northern Nigeria's Kaduna state, an assault resulted in the deaths of three people and the abduction of a Catholic priest alongside others. Amidst increasing insecurity, this incident draws attention to the ongoing violence and government criticisms regarding the safety of rural communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bauchi | Updated: 08-02-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 16:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Nigeria

An early morning attack in Kaduna state, Nigeria has left three dead and several others, including a Catholic priest, abducted. This act of violence further underscores the region's ongoing security challenges, highlighting the persistent threats faced by residents amid mounting tensions.

The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan identified the kidnapped priest as Nathaniel Asuwaye, leading Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The incident has caught international attention, with U.S. President Donald Trump criticizing Nigeria's government for inadequate protection of Christians, an allegation Nigeria contests.

According to a statement from Amnesty International, Nigeria's security situation is worsening, with accusations against the government for failing to safeguard civilians. The attack, commencing at about 3:20 a.m., saw security forces engage with the culprits. Casualties included two soldiers and a police officer who were killed in the crossfire while pursuing the assailants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

