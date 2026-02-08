Left Menu

Soaring Solutions: The Future of Air Taxis in India's Urban Landscapes

Air taxis, utilizing rooftops for operations, promise to alleviate urban transport bottlenecks by cutting transit times. A new report explores the potential of electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft within India's Advanced Air Mobility ecosystem. It suggests financial instruments and regulatory adaptations to support this emerging sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 16:03 IST
  • India

A new report highlights the transformative potential of air taxis, or electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, in easing urban transport congestion in India. By leveraging rooftops as take-off and landing zones, these aircraft can help address infrastructure bottlenecks and significantly cut down transit time in bustling metro areas.

Prepared by industry body CII, the report emphasizes the need for financial institutions to create dedicated financing mechanisms, such as venture leasing, to support Advanced Air Mobility (AAM). It envisions scalable, cost-effective rooftop vertiports in major metropolises like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, strategically located in commercial musters and residential areas.

While regulations currently restrict routine commercial operations from rooftops, the report suggests starting with small-scale trials, beginning with drone delivery and advancing to medical logistics like organ transport and air ambulance services. Modeling hypothetical corridors, the report identifies key areas within the National Capital Region (NCR) as ideal starting points for AAM initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

