Transforming Champion: Sharda Riverfront Project Ushers in Prosperity

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the Sharda Riverfront project is set to revamp Champawat district, sparking job creation and enhancing tourism. The chief minister laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects worth Rs 330 crore, emphasizing the project's role in fostering development and offering a new identity through tourism, faith, and urban amenities.

The Sharda Riverfront, part of the larger Sharda Corridor initiative started last October, is expected to fully develop a 200-kilometer radius. Dhami highlighted the project's potential to bring prosperity, create job opportunities for youth and women, and elevate the livelihoods of local traders, ultimately boosting tourism significantly.

Dhami praised Champawat for its rich spiritual and cultural heritage, noting the area's profound spiritual consciousness. He called for public involvement in balancing development with cultural preservation and participated in community events, including distributing traditional 'Khichdi' and engaging in the local Kumaoni 'Khadi Holi'.

(With inputs from agencies.)