Tragic Discovery in Dzukou Valley: Missing Tourist Found Deceased

A tragic conclusion emerged as the body of Pranab Das, a young tourist, was discovered in Nagaland's Dzukou Valley. This revelation comes a month after Das, hailing from Tripura, vanished after buying an entry ticket at Viswema on January 4.

Authorities recovered essential belongings at the scene, including Das's entry ticket, two mobile phones, and a wallet, all corroborating the identity of the remains. The Kohima district administration and independent witnesses conducted an inquest on the spot.

Officials have stated there are no immediate signs of foul play, although the cause of death remains undetermined. Das's family in West Tripura has been informed of the grim discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)