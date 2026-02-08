Left Menu

Tragic Discovery in Dzukou Valley: Missing Tourist Found Deceased

Pranab Das, a 22-year-old tourist from Tripura, was found deceased a month after going missing in Nagaland's Dzukou Valley. Personal belongings confirmed his identity, and the police found no indication of foul play. An inquest was conducted on-site in the presence of local officials and witnesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 08-02-2026 10:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 10:11 IST
Tragic Discovery in Dzukou Valley: Missing Tourist Found Deceased
tourist
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic conclusion emerged as the body of Pranab Das, a young tourist, was discovered in Nagaland's Dzukou Valley. This revelation comes a month after Das, hailing from Tripura, vanished after buying an entry ticket at Viswema on January 4.

Authorities recovered essential belongings at the scene, including Das's entry ticket, two mobile phones, and a wallet, all corroborating the identity of the remains. The Kohima district administration and independent witnesses conducted an inquest on the spot.

Officials have stated there are no immediate signs of foul play, although the cause of death remains undetermined. Das's family in West Tripura has been informed of the grim discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tax Holiday Boost: A New Dawn for India's Data Centres

Tax Holiday Boost: A New Dawn for India's Data Centres

 India
2
Mundra Port Sets New Records in Automobile and Liquid Cargo Handling

Mundra Port Sets New Records in Automobile and Liquid Cargo Handling

 India
3
Takaichi's Bold Gambit: Japan's Parliamentary Elections and the Conservative Surge

Takaichi's Bold Gambit: Japan's Parliamentary Elections and the Conservative...

 Japan
4
Stalled Rail Projects Worry Tamil Nadu's CM

Stalled Rail Projects Worry Tamil Nadu's CM

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026