Breakthrough Discovery in Neurodegenerative Disease Mechanism

In an unprecedented breakthrough, scientists have uncovered the biological mechanism responsible for the most common genetic forms of two debilitating diseases: ALS and frontotemporal dementia. This discovery holds promise for the development of targeted therapies.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a fatal condition marked by the destruction of motor neurons, leading to total paralysis. Researchers have now identified that defects in the C9ORF72 gene trigger the production of toxic proteins, causing neuron death. By identifying and modifying the ribosome's starting site, they have blocked this toxic synthesis, potentially altering the future course of treatment.

Currently, ALS affects about 6,000 individuals in France alone, with no existing cure. This pioneering research not only offers hope for ALS sufferers but also for those with frontotemporal dementia, whose familial forms share gene sequence repetitions. With the aim of developing innovative treatments, the research spotlights a novel therapeutic target in the fight against neurodegenerative diseases.

