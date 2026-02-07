Explosive Discovery: Gelatin Sticks Hidden Amid Onions

In a significant bust, over 10,500 gelatin sticks and detonators were seized from a lorry hauling onions in Chemmad, according to police sources. The suspicious activity led to the arrest of the lorry owner, a woman believed to be linked to illegal quarry operations.

The operation unfolded at a bricks manufacturing unit after police received a crucial tip-off. Upon arrival, officials discovered that those unloading the goods had fled the scene. The subsequent search revealed a hidden cache of explosives among bags of onions, sparking a broader investigation into their origin.

Authorities suspect the explosives were intended for unauthorized mining activities, with sources indicating they were transported from outside Kerala. This follows another significant seizure last month, where thousands of gelatin sticks were found concealed in a pickup van in Palakkad, indicating a potential trafficking network.

(With inputs from agencies.)