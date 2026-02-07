Left Menu

Explosive Discovery: Gelatin Sticks Hidden Amid Onions

Authorities seized over 10,500 gelatin sticks and detonators from a lorry carrying onions in Chemmad. A woman, believed to be involved in illegal mining, was taken into custody. The discovery was made at a bricks manufacturing unit, spurring an investigation to trace the source of the explosives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:39 IST
Explosive Discovery: Gelatin Sticks Hidden Amid Onions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, over 10,500 gelatin sticks and detonators were seized from a lorry hauling onions in Chemmad, according to police sources. The suspicious activity led to the arrest of the lorry owner, a woman believed to be linked to illegal quarry operations.

The operation unfolded at a bricks manufacturing unit after police received a crucial tip-off. Upon arrival, officials discovered that those unloading the goods had fled the scene. The subsequent search revealed a hidden cache of explosives among bags of onions, sparking a broader investigation into their origin.

Authorities suspect the explosives were intended for unauthorized mining activities, with sources indicating they were transported from outside Kerala. This follows another significant seizure last month, where thousands of gelatin sticks were found concealed in a pickup van in Palakkad, indicating a potential trafficking network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Discovery: Body of Young Girl Found in Thane

Tragic Discovery: Body of Young Girl Found in Thane

 India
2
Modi's Malaysian Visit Bolsters India-Malaysia Ties with Cultural Spectacle

Modi's Malaysian Visit Bolsters India-Malaysia Ties with Cultural Spectacle

 Malaysia
3
Foundation Laid for Amaravati Quantum Valley: A New Global Hub for Quantum Research

Foundation Laid for Amaravati Quantum Valley: A New Global Hub for Quantum R...

 India
4
Political Clash in Parliament: PM Modi's Absence Sparks Controversy

Political Clash in Parliament: PM Modi's Absence Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026