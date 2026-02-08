Left Menu

The Dangers Lurking in Amusement Parks: A History of Tragedies

A swing ride collapse at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Haryana highlights several amusement rides and cable car accidents across India over the years, resulting in fatalities and serious injuries. Authorities have responded with inquiries and safety audits following such incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 14:43 IST
The Dangers Lurking in Amusement Parks: A History of Tragedies
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly swing ride collapse at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Haryana has once again put a spotlight on the safety of amusement rides and cable cars in India. The tragic incident, which occurred at the mela venue in Faridabad, has resulted in the death of a police inspector and multiple injuries.

Authorities swiftly halted ride operations and launched a thorough investigation to understand and address the failure's root cause. This latest tragedy adds to a grim history of amusement ride and cable car incidents across India, with a series of accidents reported in recent years.

Notable among them is the devastating crash at the Jhabua fair in Madhya Pradesh in 2026, where a giant swing collapse injured 14 schoolchildren, and the South West Delhi amusement park tragedy in 2025, which claimed a young woman's life. These incidents underscore the urgent need for stringent safety inspections and regulatory action to prevent future mishaps.

TRENDING

1
India's Bold Economic Vision: $500 Billion in US Imports

India's Bold Economic Vision: $500 Billion in US Imports

 India
2
Tragedy at Sathyamangalam: Farmer Trampled by Elephants

Tragedy at Sathyamangalam: Farmer Trampled by Elephants

 India
3
Ukraine Enforces Sanctions on Firms Aiding Russian Drone Production

Ukraine Enforces Sanctions on Firms Aiding Russian Drone Production

 Global
4
AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race

AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026