The Dangers Lurking in Amusement Parks: A History of Tragedies
A swing ride collapse at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Haryana highlights several amusement rides and cable car accidents across India over the years, resulting in fatalities and serious injuries. Authorities have responded with inquiries and safety audits following such incidents.
A deadly swing ride collapse at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Haryana has once again put a spotlight on the safety of amusement rides and cable cars in India. The tragic incident, which occurred at the mela venue in Faridabad, has resulted in the death of a police inspector and multiple injuries.
Authorities swiftly halted ride operations and launched a thorough investigation to understand and address the failure's root cause. This latest tragedy adds to a grim history of amusement ride and cable car incidents across India, with a series of accidents reported in recent years.
Notable among them is the devastating crash at the Jhabua fair in Madhya Pradesh in 2026, where a giant swing collapse injured 14 schoolchildren, and the South West Delhi amusement park tragedy in 2025, which claimed a young woman's life. These incidents underscore the urgent need for stringent safety inspections and regulatory action to prevent future mishaps.
Safety Failures: A Chronology of Amusement Ride Tragedies in India