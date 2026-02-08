The Dangers Lurking in Amusement Parks: A History of Tragedies

A deadly swing ride collapse at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Haryana has once again put a spotlight on the safety of amusement rides and cable cars in India. The tragic incident, which occurred at the mela venue in Faridabad, has resulted in the death of a police inspector and multiple injuries.

Authorities swiftly halted ride operations and launched a thorough investigation to understand and address the failure's root cause. This latest tragedy adds to a grim history of amusement ride and cable car incidents across India, with a series of accidents reported in recent years.

Notable among them is the devastating crash at the Jhabua fair in Madhya Pradesh in 2026, where a giant swing collapse injured 14 schoolchildren, and the South West Delhi amusement park tragedy in 2025, which claimed a young woman's life. These incidents underscore the urgent need for stringent safety inspections and regulatory action to prevent future mishaps.