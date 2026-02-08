Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Surajkund Fair: Heroic Inspector Dies in Swing Mishap

A police inspector heroically died and several individuals were injured when a giant swing snapped at the Surajkund fairgrounds. The incident has prompted a police investigation and raised concerns over safety measures. The operator and staff of the swing have been booked for culpable homicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 08-02-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 13:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident marred the 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela when a giant swing collapsed, claiming the life of police inspector Jagdish Prasad and injuring 11 others. Prasad died while trying to rescue trapped individuals, earning posthumous praise for his bravery.

The shocking incident led to the arrest of Mohammad Shakir, operator of the 'Tsunami' swing, and his staff, on suspicion of culpable homicide. Safety standards are under scrutiny following multiple accidents at the fairgrounds in the past two decades.

Efforts to identify lapses are underway, with police launching an investigation led by a special team. The fair is slated to continue, albeit with the swing area secured pending further inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

