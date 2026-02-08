Tragedy Strikes Surajkund Fair: Heroic Inspector Dies in Swing Mishap

A devastating accident marred the 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela when a giant swing collapsed, claiming the life of police inspector Jagdish Prasad and injuring 11 others. Prasad died while trying to rescue trapped individuals, earning posthumous praise for his bravery.

The shocking incident led to the arrest of Mohammad Shakir, operator of the 'Tsunami' swing, and his staff, on suspicion of culpable homicide. Safety standards are under scrutiny following multiple accidents at the fairgrounds in the past two decades.

Efforts to identify lapses are underway, with police launching an investigation led by a special team. The fair is slated to continue, albeit with the swing area secured pending further inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)