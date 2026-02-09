Kids Cast Votes for Cartoon Characters in Unique Portuguese Election Exercise

Children accompanying parents to the polls in Portugal's presidential election encountered a unique opportunity, casting votes for fictional characters instead of political candidates. The initiative, featuring figures like Super Mario and Roblox, was designed to introduce youngsters to democratic processes.

Lisbon's polling station offered this educational experience, capturing the enthusiasm of parents seeking to teach their children the importance of voting. Catarina Barbosa, mother of 8-year-old Artur, welcomed the exercise, seeing it as foundational for future civic engagement. Barbosa emphasized the significance of encouraging participation from a young age.

Father João Dias echoed this sentiment, urging his kids to understand both rights and responsibilities as future voters. The initiative marked a first in Portuguese elections, offering a light-hearted yet instructive approach to citizenry. Children actively engaged, sparked hope for a civically aware generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)