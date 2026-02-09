Left Menu

Kids Cast Votes for Cartoon Characters in Unique Portuguese Election Exercise

In a novel approach, children accompanied their parents to Lisbon's polling stations, casting 'votes' for fictional characters like Super Mario and Roblox. This exercise aimed to educate kids about democracy and voting. Parents hope early exposure will encourage civic participation as they mature.

  Portugal

Children accompanying parents to the polls in Portugal's presidential election encountered a unique opportunity, casting votes for fictional characters instead of political candidates. The initiative, featuring figures like Super Mario and Roblox, was designed to introduce youngsters to democratic processes.

Lisbon's polling station offered this educational experience, capturing the enthusiasm of parents seeking to teach their children the importance of voting. Catarina Barbosa, mother of 8-year-old Artur, welcomed the exercise, seeing it as foundational for future civic engagement. Barbosa emphasized the significance of encouraging participation from a young age.

Father João Dias echoed this sentiment, urging his kids to understand both rights and responsibilities as future voters. The initiative marked a first in Portuguese elections, offering a light-hearted yet instructive approach to citizenry. Children actively engaged, sparked hope for a civically aware generation.

