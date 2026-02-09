Bayern's Triumph Amid Controversies and Díaz's Hat Trick Mastery

In a gripping Sunday Bundesliga clash, Bayern Munich triumphed over Hoffenheim 5-1, ending their brief winless streak. Key moments included Harry Kane's two penalties and Luis Díaz's impressive hat trick despite controversies over a crucial early penalty decision.

Referee Tobias Stieler's decision not to involve VAR in Kevin Akpoguma's red card incident ignited debate. Yet, Kane remained unperturbed, scoring twice from the spot and assisting Díaz, whose goals sealed Bayern's dominance, maintaining their lead over Borussia Dortmund.

In parallel, Leipzig secured a vital 2-1 victory against Cologne, positioning themselves for Champions League qualification. Christoph Baumgartner's crucial contributions propelled Leipzig to fourth, leveraging Stuttgart's loss to advance their campaign.

