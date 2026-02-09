Controversial Conclusion in City's Thrilling Victory
Manchester City's Rayan Cherki appeared to secure a spectacular win against Liverpool with a halfway-line goal. However, the goal was disallowed, and Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai was sent off after a VAR review identified a foul. Despite the setback, City maintained their Premier League title ambitions.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a dramatic finish at Anfield, Manchester City's Rayan Cherki thought he'd scored a stunning goal, only for celebrations to be interrupted. The halfway-line strike, against Liverpool, seemed to secure a 2-1 victory, igniting Manchester City's title hopes and fans' jubilation.
Confusion ensued as referee Craig Pawson disallowed the goal following a VAR consultation, issuing a red card to Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai for preventing a clear goal-scoring opportunity. The decision, coupled with City's resilience on the field, highlighted the match's intensity and unpredictability.
Despite the overturned goal, City manager Pep Guardiola remained optimistic, emphasizing the importance of the win in keeping their title dreams alive. The incident, stirred further debates on officiating consistency and the impact of technological intervention in football.
