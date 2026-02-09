Left Menu

Controversial Conclusion in City's Thrilling Victory

Manchester City's Rayan Cherki appeared to secure a spectacular win against Liverpool with a halfway-line goal. However, the goal was disallowed, and Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai was sent off after a VAR review identified a foul. Despite the setback, City maintained their Premier League title ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-02-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 09:30 IST
Controversial Conclusion in City's Thrilling Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a dramatic finish at Anfield, Manchester City's Rayan Cherki thought he'd scored a stunning goal, only for celebrations to be interrupted. The halfway-line strike, against Liverpool, seemed to secure a 2-1 victory, igniting Manchester City's title hopes and fans' jubilation.

Confusion ensued as referee Craig Pawson disallowed the goal following a VAR consultation, issuing a red card to Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai for preventing a clear goal-scoring opportunity. The decision, coupled with City's resilience on the field, highlighted the match's intensity and unpredictability.

Despite the overturned goal, City manager Pep Guardiola remained optimistic, emphasizing the importance of the win in keeping their title dreams alive. The incident, stirred further debates on officiating consistency and the impact of technological intervention in football.

TRENDING

1
Endless Detention: A Journey of Desperation

Endless Detention: A Journey of Desperation

 United States
2
Kerala's Paddy Bonus Controversy: A Clash Over Farmers' Incentives

Kerala's Paddy Bonus Controversy: A Clash Over Farmers' Incentives

 India
3
Diplomatic Boost: South Korea's President Congratulates Japan's New Leader

Diplomatic Boost: South Korea's President Congratulates Japan's New Leader

 South Korea
4
Japan's First Female PM Ignites Market Rally

Japan's First Female PM Ignites Market Rally

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026