Trump Declares Super Bowl Halftime Show 'Terrible' Amidst Continued Feud with Bad Bunny

U.S. President Donald Trump launched a scathing review of the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, labeling it 'absolutely terrible' on social media.

The criticism follows a history of tensions between Trump and Bad Bunny, who has openly opposed the president's deportation policies and voiced support for Kamala Harris in the 2024 race.

In a parallel event, Turning Point USA, a conservative group linked to Trump, offered an alternative halftime concert, showcasing acts such as Kid Rock to counter the main performance.