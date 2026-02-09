Left Menu

Trump Declares Super Bowl Halftime Show 'Terrible' Amidst Continued Feud with Bad Bunny

President Donald Trump criticized the Super Bowl halftime show led by Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny as 'absolutely terrible.' This comes after Bad Bunny's open opposition to Trump's policies and support for Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, an alternative concert by conservative group Turning Point USA was endorsed by Trump allies.

Updated: 09-02-2026 08:30 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 08:30 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump launched a scathing review of the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, labeling it 'absolutely terrible' on social media.

The criticism follows a history of tensions between Trump and Bad Bunny, who has openly opposed the president's deportation policies and voiced support for Kamala Harris in the 2024 race.

In a parallel event, Turning Point USA, a conservative group linked to Trump, offered an alternative halftime concert, showcasing acts such as Kid Rock to counter the main performance.

