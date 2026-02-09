Left Menu

Guilt Trip: The Sassy Saga of Ladoo Singh

Guilt Trip: The Weight of Being Ladoo by Rajani Tewari offers a humorous yet poignant reflection of Indian family dynamics, body image issues, and societal pressures. Through the character Ladoo Singh, Tewari engages readers with sarcasm and wit, addressing fatphobia, sexism, and motherhood guilt in a relatable, entertaining narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 09-02-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 10:54 IST
Guilt Trip: The Sassy Saga of Ladoo Singh
  • Country:
  • United States

Rajani Tewari's debut, Guilt Trip: The Weight of Being Ladoo, vividly reflects the trials of Indian women through the eyes of Ladoo Singh. This comedic tale tackles body-shaming, sexism, and family pressures with sharp humor and empathy.

Tewari, serving as Chief People Officer at GreenCell Mobility, blends her professional insights with astute observations of Indian societal norms. Her work delves into everyday struggles, transforming them into satirical reflections that resonate deeply, particularly among women faced with similar societal expectations.

Characterized by its unapologetic and humorous tone, Guilt Trip is more than just a story. It is a bold narrative that challenges established norms and provides a voice to those often silenced by societal pressures. It calls for permission to embrace imperfection and addresses universal feelings of inadequacy with cleverly woven prose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Farmers: The Shetkari Samruddhi Project's Transformative Effect

Empowering Farmers: The Shetkari Samruddhi Project's Transformative Effect

 India
2
Bomb Threat Shuts Down Patna Civil Court Temporarily

Bomb Threat Shuts Down Patna Civil Court Temporarily

 India
3
Jimmy Lai's Sentence: Global Outcry and Political Implications

Jimmy Lai's Sentence: Global Outcry and Political Implications

 Global
4
Opposition Disrupts Lok Sabha Over India-US Trade Agreement

Opposition Disrupts Lok Sabha Over India-US Trade Agreement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026