Guilt Trip: The Sassy Saga of Ladoo Singh

Rajani Tewari's debut, Guilt Trip: The Weight of Being Ladoo, vividly reflects the trials of Indian women through the eyes of Ladoo Singh. This comedic tale tackles body-shaming, sexism, and family pressures with sharp humor and empathy.

Tewari, serving as Chief People Officer at GreenCell Mobility, blends her professional insights with astute observations of Indian societal norms. Her work delves into everyday struggles, transforming them into satirical reflections that resonate deeply, particularly among women faced with similar societal expectations.

Characterized by its unapologetic and humorous tone, Guilt Trip is more than just a story. It is a bold narrative that challenges established norms and provides a voice to those often silenced by societal pressures. It calls for permission to embrace imperfection and addresses universal feelings of inadequacy with cleverly woven prose.

