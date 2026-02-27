The Decline of Humor in Marathi: A Cultural Reflection

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lamented the decline of humor in speeches, emphasizing the loss of 'absolute joy' due to fears of misinterpretation. He delivered these remarks at the Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas celebration, aiming to bring attention to the dwindling presence of wit in public discourse.

Fadnavis praised Marathi's historical significance in society and governance, mentioning Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's efforts to create a local lexicon for his kingdom. Marathi's diversity was also highlighted, with Fadnavis sharing personal experiences about differing dialects.

He attributed the status of Marathi as a classical language to government initiatives, particularly crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Fadnavis stressed that nurturing opportunities around Marathi will secure its future, promoting its importance in education and progress.

