Protests Erupt Over Tirumala Laddu Adulteration Scandal

Amid rising tensions, a small group of devotees protested on Monday against the suspected adulteration of ghee in the renowned Tirumala laddu, an allegation pointing fingers at the former YSRCP administration.

Protesters, brandishing placards, condemned the so-called sacrilege, urging opposition leaders to confess to Lord Venkateswara. The accusation came with calls for accountability, especially mentioning temple attacks and the undermining of sacred idols during YSRCP's tenure.

The group urged the NDA coalition and the central government to execute severe penalties on those involved, accentuating their demands with chants of 'Govinda' and symbolic acts like breaking coconuts on the streets.