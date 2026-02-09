Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Tirumala Laddu Adulteration Scandal

A group of devotees protested against alleged adulteration of ghee in Tirumala laddu, blaming the former YSRCP government for sacrilege. They urged leaders to confess to Lord Venkateswara and demanded strict action from the NDA government. The protest included chanting and breaking coconuts as symbolic gestures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:39 IST
Protests Erupt Over Tirumala Laddu Adulteration Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions, a small group of devotees protested on Monday against the suspected adulteration of ghee in the renowned Tirumala laddu, an allegation pointing fingers at the former YSRCP administration.

Protesters, brandishing placards, condemned the so-called sacrilege, urging opposition leaders to confess to Lord Venkateswara. The accusation came with calls for accountability, especially mentioning temple attacks and the undermining of sacred idols during YSRCP's tenure.

The group urged the NDA coalition and the central government to execute severe penalties on those involved, accentuating their demands with chants of 'Govinda' and symbolic acts like breaking coconuts on the streets.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident En Route to Pre-Wedding Ceremony

Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident En Route to Pre-Wedding Ceremony

 India
2
Government Moves to Address Teacher Shortage in Jammu and Kashmir

Government Moves to Address Teacher Shortage in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
3
Punjab Police Launches Massive Arrest Operation to Combat Crime and Drugs

Punjab Police Launches Massive Arrest Operation to Combat Crime and Drugs

 India
4
Middle East Nations Condemn Israel's West Bank Settlement Expansion

Middle East Nations Condemn Israel's West Bank Settlement Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026