UDF Riding the Wave: Kerala's Power Shift in Sight

In Kerala, a strong anti-incumbency sentiment is believed to be boosting the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections. Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, confidently predicted that the UDF would capture over 100 of the state's 140 constituencies, attributing the momentum to public dissatisfaction with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Satheesan, addressing the media at Paravur, emphasized a significant wave of public support favoring the UDF as voters yearn for change. The electorate's discontent is set to be a decisive factor, with Satheesan foreseeing a political shift as the UDF gains ground in crucial districts like Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

He also noted the UDF's recent electoral success in Kozhikode's district panchayat as indicative of broader changes. Additionally, Satheesan detailed financial arrangements for rehabilitation housing in Wayanad, affirming assistance from Congress bodies and dismissing further public fund requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)