Tamannaah Bhatia to Lead Mysuru Sandal Soap's Modern Reinvention

Tamannaah Bhatia is set to take on the role of brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) starting February 10, according to Minister M B Patil. This strategic move is timed with the relaunch of the famed Mysuru Sandal Soap in a fresh, modern design.

In pursuit of expanding KSDL's annual revenue to Rs 5,000 crore by 2030, the company is rolling out a vibrant marketing campaign targeting younger consumers. Tamannaah's immense popularity, bolstered by over three million social media followers, is seen as pivotal to this revitalization effort.

Minister Patil emphasized that Tamannaah will spearhead a variety of promotional activities for KSDL products and, during her two-year tenure, will refrain from endorsing rival brands. The initiative is expected to significantly enhance KSDL's footprint, particularly in the Northern Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)