Lost and Found: The Golden Heart of Henry VIII and Katherine of Aragon

A 24-carat-gold heart pendant, linked to Henry VIII and Katherine of Aragon's marriage, was discovered in Warwickshire and has now been secured by the British Museum. The pendant, featuring the couple's initials, represents their doomed union and is now on permanent display, thanks to public donations and funding.

Updated: 10-02-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:31 IST
Lost and Found: The Golden Heart of Henry VIII and Katherine of Aragon
A golden heart pendant, symbolizing the marital union between Henry VIII and Katherine of Aragon, has found a permanent home at the British Museum. The 24-carat piece, engraved with the couple's initials, was retrieved from a Warwickshire field by a metal detectorist in 2019 after being lost for centuries.

This rare find from the Tudor era, crafted in 1518, features a Tudor rose and a pomegranate tree, encapsulating the couple's initially hopeful but eventually ill-fated marriage. The museum succeeded in preventing its sale to a private collector, raising 3.5 million pounds to acquire the jewelry.

The British Museum director expressed delight in sharing this piece of history, noting its significance in English heritage. The acquisition was made possible by funds raised from public donations and contributions from heritage trusts. The pendant's discovery rekindles interest in the Tudor period, offering a tangible connection to a pivotal historical narrative.

