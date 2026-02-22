Left Menu

Against All Odds: Zimbabwe's Inspirational Cricket Triumph

West Indies coach Daren Sammy discusses Zimbabwe's surprising success in beating higher-seeded teams like Sri Lanka and Australia in the T20 World Cup. He credits motivation from lower expectations and cites logistical planning benefits. Sammy emphasizes respect for all teams and acknowledges Zimbabwe's strong performance and leadership under Sikandar Raza.

Updated: 22-02-2026 15:41 IST
Cricket
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, Zimbabwe has captivated the cricket world by outperforming higher-seeded teams like Sri Lanka and Australia in the T20 World Cup, according to West Indies head coach Daren Sammy. Zimbabwe's achievement in topping Group B has been attributed to their extra motivation drawn from the challenge of being pitted against stronger sides.

While acknowledging the logistical advantages for fans in Super Eights' seedings, Sammy remains focused on respecting all teams, as illustrated by his assessment of Zimbabwe's inspiring performance. He stressed the importance of belief in one's processes and skill, underscoring the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, which saw Zimbabwe rise as formidable challengers through sheer perseverance.

Sammy pointed out Zimbabwe's strong leadership under Sikandar Raza and the unwavering support from passionate fans, as factors contributing to their remarkable journey. The West Indies' unbeaten run, supported by each player's dedication and attention to detail, illustrates how diligence and motivation can lead to significant accomplishments in international cricket.

