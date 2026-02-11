Punjab Enhances Shrine as Global Dalit Faith Hub

The Punjab government has taken a significant step by appointing Bal Jogi Pargat Nath as the chairman of the advisory board for the Bhagwan Valmiki Ji Tirath Sthal. This initiative aims to elevate this shrine to a globally recognized center for Dalit faith and cultural heritage.

Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, expressed his support for Nath's leadership, emphasizing the shrine's potential to attract a diverse audience of devotees, scholars, and visitors worldwide. This move is part of a broader effort to highlight the contributions of Dalit communities within India.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema echoed these sentiments, stressing that developing the shrine on an international scale will ensure global acknowledgment of the values of equality, dignity, and social justice with which Bhagwan Valmiki ji is closely associated.