NCDRC Dismisses Airbag Defect Complaint Against Jaguar Land Rover

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has dismissed a complaint alleging a manufacturing defect in a Jaguar Land Rover vehicle. The complaint cited a failure of the driver-side airbag to deploy during an accident.

Justice AP Sahi and member Bharatkumar Pandya, who comprised the NCDRC bench, heard the case filed by Harvinder Singh Bhullar. Bhullar's complaint against Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors Ltd, and dealer AMP Motors pertained to a 2010 Range Rover ''Autobiography'' model. Bhullar alleged trauma and injury due to the non-deployment of the airbag in an accident in December 2013.

However, the bench found no evidence of a manufacturing defect. Technical reports indicated that while the passenger-side airbag deployed as expected, the driver's airbag did not deploy due to buckle status and crash severity not meeting deployment thresholds. The bench noted the absence of contradicting expert evidence, concluding there was no basis for granting the complainant's claims for replacement or compensation.