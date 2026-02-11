France Shines as Country of Honour at India Design ID 2026: A Celebration of Innovation and Creativity

The India Design ID 2026 is poised to celebrate France as the Country of Honour, marking a key highlight of the India-France Year of Innovation. This prestigious event, hosted at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in New Delhi, will shine a spotlight on French excellence in craftsmanship and contemporary creativity.

Attendees will experience a 350m2 immersive exhibition that celebrates the elegance and innovation defining French art de vivre. Sixteen renowned French Houses will showcase their mastery, encompassing tableware, home accessories, and gastronomy. The event underscores the vibrant dialogue between French and Indian creativity, converging to shape the aesthetics and materials of tomorrow.

This edition aims to foster ambitious collaborations, with the Indo-French Design Dialogues providing a platform for cross-cultural exchange. Business France and its partners strive to build enduring business relationships and innovate at the intersection of traditional savoir-faire and futuristic design processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)