Controversy Surrounds Unpublished Memoir of Ex-Army Chief

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has issued a notice to Penguin Random House India over the alleged unauthorised circulation of former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's unpublished memoir, 'Four Stars of Destiny'. The notice seeks clarification amid a growing public dispute involving the publisher and senior political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:50 IST
The Delhi Police's Special Cell issued a notice to Penguin Random House India on Wednesday, seeking explanations regarding the alleged unauthorised circulation of former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's unpublished book on social media.

The notice arrives amidst intensifying claims about the status of the memoir, 'Four Stars of Destiny', drawing the publisher, Naravane, and senior political figures into a widening public debate.

Reports suggest the manuscript might have been illegally disseminated in digital and other formats before its official release, leading to a formal complaint and ongoing investigation by the authorities.

