Draco Malfoy Revamped: What to Expect from HBO's New Harry Potter Series

Actor Lox Pratt will portray a more complex Draco Malfoy in HBO's new Harry Potter series, offering deeper insights into his character. The adaptation aims to explore Draco's home life and influences, going beyond the books and films, according to showrunners Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:07 IST
Harry Potter TV Series (Image Source: Instagram/ HBO). Image Credit: ANI
The upcoming HBO Harry Potter series promises a more nuanced Draco Malfoy, as 14-year-old actor Lox Pratt prepares to delve into the character's complexities. Pratt revealed to E! News that the new adaptation will shed light on Draco's life beyond what fans have seen in the original films and books.

Pratt emphasized the richer narrative envisioned by showrunners Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, noting how viewers will explore Draco's domestic life and the factors that mold him as Harry Potter's adversary. "In the films, Draco was a two-dimensional villain. Now, you'll understand the 'why' behind his actions," Pratt explained.

HBO's reimagined series will feature Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout as Harry, Hermione, and Ron, respectively. Meanwhile, seven-time Emmy winner John Lithgow is set to take on the role of Albus Dumbledore, expressing both excitement and trepidation about defining his career's final chapter with the iconic character.

