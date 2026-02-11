Reviving Regional Dialects: A Key to Enriching Reading Habits

At a discussion held in Nanded, Maharashtra, Rahul Kardile, the district collector, shed light on the adverse impact of prioritizing standardized language over regional dialects on reading habits. The event marked the 44th death anniversary of the esteemed writer Narhar Kurundkar.

Kardile stressed that languages derive their vibrancy from their flexibility, simplicity, and aesthetic qualities, warning against the emerging trend of linguistic inferiority that stems from sidelining local dialects.

To counteract this, he advocated for the introduction of literature appreciation courses, akin to film appreciation programs, to enrich readers' understanding and rejuvenate interest in literature, ultimately shaping a more holistic linguistic perspective.