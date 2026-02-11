Left Menu

Reviving Regional Dialects: A Key to Enriching Reading Habits

Collector of Nanded, Rahul Kardile, highlights how the emphasis on standardized language over regional dialects weakens reading habits. He suggests literature appreciation courses to enhance understanding and revive interest in reading, emphasizing the need to embrace the flexibility and simplicity of local dialects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:15 IST
Reviving Regional Dialects: A Key to Enriching Reading Habits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At a discussion held in Nanded, Maharashtra, Rahul Kardile, the district collector, shed light on the adverse impact of prioritizing standardized language over regional dialects on reading habits. The event marked the 44th death anniversary of the esteemed writer Narhar Kurundkar.

Kardile stressed that languages derive their vibrancy from their flexibility, simplicity, and aesthetic qualities, warning against the emerging trend of linguistic inferiority that stems from sidelining local dialects.

To counteract this, he advocated for the introduction of literature appreciation courses, akin to film appreciation programs, to enrich readers' understanding and rejuvenate interest in literature, ultimately shaping a more holistic linguistic perspective.

TRENDING

1
Empowering Citizens: AAP's Push for 'Right to Recall'

Empowering Citizens: AAP's Push for 'Right to Recall'

 India
2
Australia's T20 Hurdles: Injuries Strike as World Cup Campaign Kicks Off

Australia's T20 Hurdles: Injuries Strike as World Cup Campaign Kicks Off

 Global
3
IndiQube Faces Challenges Amid Higher Expenses and Rising Income

IndiQube Faces Challenges Amid Higher Expenses and Rising Income

 India
4
Supreme Court Rejects Plea on TDS Awareness in Property Purchases

Supreme Court Rejects Plea on TDS Awareness in Property Purchases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026