Britney Spears Sells Entire Music Catalog to Primary Wave

Global pop sensation Britney Spears has decided to part with her entire music catalog, striking a deal with independent publisher Primary Wave. The agreement covers her renowned songs such as '... Baby One More Time,' 'Oops! ... I Did It Again,' and 'Toxic.'

Reports highlight that the signing occurred on December 30, yet financial terms remain undisclosed. Still, sources like TMZ suggest the agreement mirrors the USD 200 million deal that Justin Bieber secured when he sold his catalog.

This move places Spears alongside a cohort of musical giants, including Shakira and Bob Dylan, who have also sold their catalogs. Primary Wave's portfolio includes legendary artists like Bob Marley and Whitney Houston.

