Britney Spears Sells Entire Music Catalog to Primary Wave

Pop icon Britney Spears has sold her music catalog to independent publisher Primary Wave. The deal, reportedly worth USD 200 million, includes her iconic hits and aligns her with other megastars who've recently sold their rights. Primary Wave boasts a roster of legendary artists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:27 IST
Britney Spears (Photo/Instagram/@britneyspears). Image Credit: ANI
Global pop sensation Britney Spears has decided to part with her entire music catalog, striking a deal with independent publisher Primary Wave. The agreement covers her renowned songs such as '... Baby One More Time,' 'Oops! ... I Did It Again,' and 'Toxic.'

Reports highlight that the signing occurred on December 30, yet financial terms remain undisclosed. Still, sources like TMZ suggest the agreement mirrors the USD 200 million deal that Justin Bieber secured when he sold his catalog.

This move places Spears alongside a cohort of musical giants, including Shakira and Bob Dylan, who have also sold their catalogs. Primary Wave's portfolio includes legendary artists like Bob Marley and Whitney Houston.

(With inputs from agencies.)

