Steve Burton Takes a Break from 'General Hospital' to Focus on Family

Veteran actor Steve Burton, famous for his long-time role as Jason Morgan on ABC's 'General Hospital,' has announced a temporary departure from the renowned soap opera. Burton, aged 55, shared the heartfelt news on Instagram, expressing his desire to prioritize family time after his recent marriage.

"Hey everyone, I wanted to share that I'll be taking a short break from 'General Hospital,'" Burton wrote in his social media post. "I'm newly married and looking forward to spending some quality time with my family." He assured fans of his return later in the summer and expressed gratitude for their unwavering support.

The announcement comes just nine months after Burton tied the knot with Michelle Lundstrom, who he met through social media. The couple married in May 2025, shortly after their engagement, and both have spoken about their profound bond, calling each other best friends. Meanwhile, the actor, who shares three children with his ex-wife Sheree Gustin, rebuffed speculation about his return to the daytime series, promising a comeback later this season.

