Moosewala Family Stages Protest Over Police Inaction on Financial Dispute

The parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala staged a protest at the Mansa police office on Wednesday, emphasizing alleged police inaction regarding a financial dispute involving a music producer. The protest highlighted grievances over unpaid royalties related to Moosewala's tracks.

Balkaur Singh, Sidhu Moosewala's father, criticized the police for failing to register an FIR despite repeated complaints lodged since June 2025. He accused the police of ignoring their plea and demanded either action or the return of their complaint. The standstill has left the family with no choice but to protest.

Punjab Congress leader Amrinder Singh Raja Warring denounced the purported police apathy, stressing every individual's right to an FIR. He expressed solidarity with the Moosewala family, promising comprehensive support from the party. Police officials have reportedly met with the family to discuss the issue further.

