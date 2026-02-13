Left Menu

Tamannaah Bhatia, Junaid Khan to feature in 'Ragini 3'

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Junaid Khan are set to headline a horror film Ragini 3 from Balaji Motion Pictures. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the project also marks the filmmakers reunion with Ekta Kapoors Balaji Motion Pictures, after their collaborations on Veere Di Wedding and Freddy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 11:15 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 11:15 IST
Tamannaah Bhatia, Junaid Khan to feature in 'Ragini 3'
Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Junaid Khan are set to headline a horror film ''Ragini 3'' from Balaji Motion Pictures. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the project also marks the filmmaker's reunion with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, after their collaborations on ''Veere Di Wedding'' and ''Freddy''. The film aims to deliver a bold, fresh, and stylised date night horror experience, according to a press release. Further details about the project are yet to be announced by the makers. Bhatia's latest work is ''O' Romeo'', which released in theatres today. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film is headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. It also features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, T Disha Patani and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles. Khan is set to feature alongside Sai Pallavi in ''Ek Din '', which is set to release on May 1. It is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced under Aamir Khan's production banner Aamir Khan Productions. The film also marks Hindi debut for Pallavi. It is a Hindi remake of the hit Thai film ''One Day'', which released in 2016.

