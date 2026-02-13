‘The Family Man’, ‘Panchayat’, ‘Paatal Lok’ among Prime Video’s top 10 non-English titles globally

Prime Video's Indian shows ''The Family Man'', ''Panchayat'' and ''Paatal Lok'' have emerged among the streamer's most-watched non-English titles worldwide, the OTT platform revealed at its inaugural ''Prime Video Presents: International Originals'' showcase in London. The event highlighted Prime Video's international slate through 2026 and showcased how non-English language films and series are increasingly drawing audiences across borders. According to the platform, three Indian series -- ''The Family Man'' season three, ''Panchayat'' season four and ''Paatal Lok'' season two - featured in its list of the top 10 most-watched non-English International Originals of the past year based on global performance. Season three of ''The Family Man'', headlined by Manoj Bajpayee, is ranked fifth on the global list, while ''Panchayat'' season four is placed seventh and Jaideep Ahlawat's ''Paatal Lok'' season two secured the tenth spot based on worldwide performance. The top of the chart was led by Spanish film ''Culpa Nuestra'', followed by Germany's ''Maxton Hall – The World Between Us'' season two at second place and ''The Tank'' at third. The list also included titles from Spain, Germany, Brazil and Mexico, highlighting the increasing international appetite for non-English language content. Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President of Prime Video APAC, said there is a ''tremendous appetite'' for content from the region beyond its home markets. ''Whether it's Japanese anime, Korean dramas, or Indian films and series, these are now amongst the most watched shows and movies outside their countries of origin on Prime Video. The opportunity is immense, and as a global service, we're uniquely positioned to champion Asian content on the world stage,'' Gandhi said during the presentation. The showcase also previewed a slate of upcoming international titles, including India's ''Don't Be Shy'', produced by Alia Bhatt under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, which is expected to launch in 2026. Kelly Day, Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios International, said global audiences are increasingly embracing stories from different countries, aided by technology that improves personalisation, subtitles and dubbing across more than 30 languages. ''Prime Video is where international storytelling is thriving. What we're seeing now is that audiences all over the world are finding content from lots of other countries that they really enjoy watching. This is happening more frequently, and Prime Video is where that's happening,'' she said. Nicole Clemens, Vice President of International Originals at Amazon MGM Studios, said the success of international programming shows there is ''so much opportunity to bring local stories, characters, and outstanding talent to global audiences''. Prime Video also announced that Spanish-language franchise ''Culpables'' has crossed 100 million viewers worldwide. The showcase also previewed a slate of International Originals slated to launch in 2026. The titles include Chile's ''The House of the Spirits'', starring Nicole Wallace and Dolores Fonzi; the French-Italian series ''Masterplan'' featuring Hollywood star Stanley Tucci; Korea's ''Siren's Kiss'', starring Park Min-Young and Wi Hajun; the UK's ''Your Fault: London''; and Spain's ''Drawn Together'', adapted from Mercedes Ron's best-selling books. Other projects unveiled at the event include Italy's ''Love Me, Love Me'', based on a hit Wattpad novel; Japan's animated reimagining ''Fist of the North Star: Hokuto No Ken''; Colombia's ''Betty La Fea: The Story Continues'' season three; France's ''Toi + Moi – Seuls contre tous'', adapted from a best-selling trilogy; Spain's ''Perfect Liars'', based on a Wattpad phenomenon with over 140 million reads; and ''Apocalypse Z: Part II'', the sequel to the popular post-apocalyptic series.

