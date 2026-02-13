NCP criticises `attempts to politicise' Ajit Pawar's death

The Nationalist Congress Party on Friday said it can not accept an attempt to ''politicise'' the events preceding party president and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash in Baramati on January 28. Two days after Rohit Pawar raised several questions about the crash of the chartered flight carrying his uncle and four others, NCP chief spokesperson Anand Paranjpe held a press conference here. The NCP rejects the attempts to politicise the events of January 27, but the questions about the events of January 28 should be investigated, he said. Rohit Pawar had claimed during a 'presentation' that a leader from ''eastern Vidarbha'' met Ajit Pawar on January 27 regarding some work, which forced the latter to change his plan to travel to Baramati by road and instead take a chartered flight the next morning. ''Family is not only about blood relations, but also (includes) those who stood with Ajit Pawar after he took a different political stand on July 2, 2023,'' said Paranjpe, referring to Ajit Pawar's decision to join the BJP-led Maharashtra government which split the party founded by Sharad Pawar. The recent statements of some leaders hurt the late leader's family and supporters and were not in keeping with Maharashtra's culture, he said. He also took exception to ''political discussions that began even before the last rites'' of Ajit Pawar were over. Notably, while the NCP (SP) leaders including Rohit Pawar have been claiming that Ajit Pawar was keen on reuniting the party and discussions were being held for the same before his death, NCP leaders have indicated that they were in no hurry to expedite the process. The NCP had been seeking a thorough investigation into the air crash since day one, Paranjpe said, adding that all aspects must be examined, including whether it was an accident or sabotage, possible last-minute changes in the flight crew, and technical issues related to the aircraft. Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar -- Ajit Pawar's wife -- will soon meet party MLAs and hold discussions with senior leaders following her election to the Maharashtra legislature, Paranjpe said.

