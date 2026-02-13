Left Menu

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q3 profit up 26 pc at Rs 635 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 503 crore for the year-ago period, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing. Robust branded business performance drove net profit growth in the third quarter, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 17:54 IST
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q3 profit up 26 pc at Rs 635 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday reported 26.24 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 635 crore for December quarter 2025-26 on the back of strong branded business performance. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 503 crore for the year-ago period, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 3,303 crore as compared to Rs 2,809 crore in the same period a year ago. Total expenses were higher at Rs 2,466 crore as compared to Rs 2,151 crore, the company said. The company's board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 29 per equity share of Rs 5, the filing said. Robust branded business performance drove net profit growth in the third quarter, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said. In the quarter, India revenue was at Rs 1,798 crore, up 14 per cent, while that of US business was at Rs 321 crore, a growth of 19 per cent. Similarly, Brazil revenues were at Rs 371 crore, up 27 per cent while that of Germany stood at Rs 304 crore, a rise of 8 per cent, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
I want Seva Teerth to be a role model for citizen-centric governance: PM Modi.

I want Seva Teerth to be a role model for citizen-centric governance: PM Mod...

 India
2
Lebanon's Parliamentary Elections: Berri's Firm Stand Amid Calls for Delay

Lebanon's Parliamentary Elections: Berri's Firm Stand Amid Calls for Delay

 Lebanon
3
Future generations should remember this era as a time when India re-wrote its fate: PM Modi.

Future generations should remember this era as a time when India re-wrote it...

 India
4
Vijay's Political Bomb: Power Sharing Proposal Shakes Tamil Nadu

Vijay's Political Bomb: Power Sharing Proposal Shakes Tamil Nadu

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026