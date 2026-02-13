Left Menu

Melodies in Exile: Afghan Musicians Face Deportation Battle

The Peshawar High Court deferred a hearing concerning Afghan artists seeking protection from deportation to February 18. The musicians, fearing persecution in Afghanistan, argue their situation as artists exposes them to heightened risks. The petition highlights the threat to their lives due to music industry affiliations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Peshawar High Court has postponed its hearing to February 18 on petitions by Afghan singers and musicians who are requesting relief from deportation in Pakistan.

The Afghan artists, including notable names such as Hashmatullah Umeed and Laila Nihal, argue they face severe threats due to music industry bans in their home country.

Claiming their profession places them at particular risk, the petitioners emphasize Pakistan's responsibility under international agreements to protect registered refugees from forced eviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

