Left Menu

Tragic Discovery at Saharan Festival: Body of French Citizen Found

The body of French tourist Paul Ferreri was discovered in Chad's Ennedi region after a two-day search. Ferreri had gone missing near a remote tourist camp during the 6th International Festival of Saharan Cultures. The festival showcases traditional Saharan culture but turned tragic with Ferreri's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ndjamena | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:22 IST
Tragic Discovery at Saharan Festival: Body of French Citizen Found
body

The tragic discovery of French citizen Paul Ferreri's body in northeast Chad has raised concerns about safety at the 6th International Festival of Saharan Cultures. The festival, intended to celebrate traditional Saharan culture, turned somber following the incident.

Ferreri was reported missing after leaving a tourist camp near Bachikele, in the remote Ennedi region. He was attending the celebrated festival featuring performers from across the Saharan region. An unidentified tourist who accompanied him returned safely to camp and was found disoriented, but Ferreri's fate was sealed when his body was discovered two days later.

The Chadian authorities, in collaboration with the French Foreign Ministry, continue to investigate the cause of Ferreri's death. The incident has highlighted the challenges faced by tourists in remote cultural events, as officials assure that more information will be provided as it becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Opposition Critiques Government Over Mismanagement Allegations

Opposition Critiques Government Over Mismanagement Allegations

 India
2
Surrogacy Scam: Doctor Arrested for Money Laundering and Child Trafficking

Surrogacy Scam: Doctor Arrested for Money Laundering and Child Trafficking

 India
3
Timely Response Averts Disaster at Globsyn Crystal Tower Fire

Timely Response Averts Disaster at Globsyn Crystal Tower Fire

 India
4
Assam CM Unveils Major Development Projects in Bodoland

Assam CM Unveils Major Development Projects in Bodoland

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026