Tragic Discovery at Saharan Festival: Body of French Citizen Found

The tragic discovery of French citizen Paul Ferreri's body in northeast Chad has raised concerns about safety at the 6th International Festival of Saharan Cultures. The festival, intended to celebrate traditional Saharan culture, turned somber following the incident.

Ferreri was reported missing after leaving a tourist camp near Bachikele, in the remote Ennedi region. He was attending the celebrated festival featuring performers from across the Saharan region. An unidentified tourist who accompanied him returned safely to camp and was found disoriented, but Ferreri's fate was sealed when his body was discovered two days later.

The Chadian authorities, in collaboration with the French Foreign Ministry, continue to investigate the cause of Ferreri's death. The incident has highlighted the challenges faced by tourists in remote cultural events, as officials assure that more information will be provided as it becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)