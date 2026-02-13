Left Menu

Inauguration of Seva Teerth: Blending Tradition with Modernity

Seva Teerth, the new Prime Minister's Office, merges traditional Indian architectural styles with modern design elements. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, it houses the Cabinet Secretariat and National Security Council Secretariat. The architecture draws inspiration from Chalukyan temples and Buddhist stupas, embodying cultural richness and historical significance.

New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:23 IST
  • India

The new Prime Minister's Office, Seva Teerth, was officially opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant architectural and cultural milestone. This new complex not only houses the PMO but also the Cabinet Secretariat and National Security Council Secretariat, embodying a blend of tradition and modernity.

The structure takes its architectural cues from the ancient temples of Karnataka and Buddhist stupas, featuring red and white sandstone that offers a durable and timeless aesthetic. Key design elements include metal-clad domes and jali screens, which highlight both historical reference and practical utility.

During the inauguration, Modi underscored the symbolic significance of the event, aligning it with February 13th, a day of new beginnings in India's development journey. Additional facilities, Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2, were also unveiled, offering space to multiple government ministries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

