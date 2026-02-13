Inauguration of Seva Teerth: Blending Tradition with Modernity

The new Prime Minister's Office, Seva Teerth, was officially opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant architectural and cultural milestone. This new complex not only houses the PMO but also the Cabinet Secretariat and National Security Council Secretariat, embodying a blend of tradition and modernity.

The structure takes its architectural cues from the ancient temples of Karnataka and Buddhist stupas, featuring red and white sandstone that offers a durable and timeless aesthetic. Key design elements include metal-clad domes and jali screens, which highlight both historical reference and practical utility.

During the inauguration, Modi underscored the symbolic significance of the event, aligning it with February 13th, a day of new beginnings in India's development journey. Additional facilities, Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2, were also unveiled, offering space to multiple government ministries.

