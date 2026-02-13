Campus Clash Chaos: Allegations Fly at Delhi University
A scuffle between student groups at Delhi University's Arts Faculty has led to mutual accusations of assault. The ABVP claims a journalist was attacked, while AISA reports its members were assaulted. Both organizations demand action as police investigate the situation amid tensions on campus.
- Country:
- India
Violence erupted between competing student factions at Delhi University, igniting a series of allegations and calls for justice. The conflict reportedly centered around a protest at the Arts Faculty campus, with both sides providing differing narratives of the day's events.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) asserted that a female journalist, reporting for a YouTube channel, was assaulted by those affiliated with left-wing student groups. The journalist was allegedly targeted after posing questions to demonstrators.
Conversely, the All India Students' Association (AISA) alleged that right-wing student activists attacked their members amid a protest for new UGC regulations. With claims from both sides under police investigation, tension continues to boil on the campus.
