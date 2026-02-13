Campus Clash Chaos: Allegations Fly at Delhi University

Violence erupted between competing student factions at Delhi University, igniting a series of allegations and calls for justice. The conflict reportedly centered around a protest at the Arts Faculty campus, with both sides providing differing narratives of the day's events.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) asserted that a female journalist, reporting for a YouTube channel, was assaulted by those affiliated with left-wing student groups. The journalist was allegedly targeted after posing questions to demonstrators.

Conversely, the All India Students' Association (AISA) alleged that right-wing student activists attacked their members amid a protest for new UGC regulations. With claims from both sides under police investigation, tension continues to boil on the campus.